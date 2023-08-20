Injury update: Israel Abanikanda suffers thigh contusion vs. Buccaneers

Jets running back Israel Abanikanda left Saturday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with an injury and had to be helped off the field as he struggled to put weight on his right leg.

After the game, head coach Robert Saleh have an update on the rookie running back, saying he suffered a thigh contusion, a positive update after the initial look seemed down with him needing help off the field.

Abanikanda had four carries for 30 yards before leaving the game in the fourth quarter. The fifth-round pick out of Pittsburgh should be in good shape to make the 53-man roster with Zonovan Knight —- eight rushes, 33 yards —- looks to be squarely on the roster bubble.

“Him [Knight] and Izzy are doing a really nice job, making it hard on us,” Saleh said Saturday.

The Jets have one more game of evaluation against the New York Giants before final cuts next week.

