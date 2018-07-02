Injury-hit Stan Wawrinka thrills Wimbledon crowd with comeback victory over Grigor Dimitrov

Stan Wawrinka celebrates after beating Grigor Dimitrov - AFP

A penny please for Andy Murray’s thoughts. Stan Wawrinka, a grand-slam winner similarly bedevilled by injury problems, whom the Scot beat comfortably at Eastbourne just seven days ago, proved fitness was no issue by overcoming No 6 seed Grigor Dimitrov in four sets on Centre Court.

Different injuries and different circumstances of course, but in light of Wawrinka’s victory Murray would not be human if he had not second-guessed his decision to withdraw from the Championships on Sunday, declaring it too soon after his hip surgery.

Until this point, Wawrinka has had an even more wretched time of things, after two bouts of surgery on a knee since his first-round exit here to Daniil Medvedev that ended his season last year.

Since February, he has recorded just two victories and five first-round tournament exits, which has caused his world ranking to plummet to 224. That in turn meant entering his least favoured slam unseeded and what looked to be an unenviable date with Dimitrov.

Yet if Wawrinka was lacking fitness then Dimitrov was similarly bereft of form since winning the ATP Finals in London last year. After losing the first set in 23 minutes, Wawrinka rediscovered his old competitive fire with the help of a partisan crowd.

Rare must be the occasion in which Roger Federer is the day’s second most popular Swiss player on Centre Court, but then a deity only needs so much encouragement, Wawrinka required every last shout of support to claim his first top-10 seeded scalp on grass.

“It was tough last year, especially with the way I was feeling with my knee,” Wawrinka said. “So to come back today, to play Grigor, to have that match support, a great atmosphere from the first second to the end of the match was something amazing to feel that in my career.

“I had to put myself together again. I also knew before the match that it’s tough for Grigor to play me in the first round, especially as he’s also looking for confidence, he has not won many big matches recently. I was trying to stay with him, trying to find my rhythm.”

Wawrinka showed tenacity in saving 10 break points, and a few flashes of his class. His one-handed backhand remains one of the most aesthetically pleasing shots in the game and he unleashed it to good effect as the match wore on.

He will face Italian qualifier Thomas Fabbiano in the second round, which presents an excellent opportunity to build momentum. Few will fancy facing the 33-year-old in the later stages, although much will depend upon how much Wawrinka has left in the tank.

“I think mentally was the toughest part today,” Wawrinka said. “That’s where I’m the most tired, for sure. Then it doesn’t help your body. After the match, everything goes out a little bit. I will see tomorrow how I feel. I’ve been practising so hard to expect to be OK in two days. I know what I have done on the practice court, on the fitness on the court. I should be fine.”

Yet Wawrinka’s tenacity is only half the equation. At several points, Dimitrov seemed in complete control only to let Wawrinka back into the game. BBC commentator John McEnroe accused the Bulgarian of “choking” after letting slip multiple opportunities, including a chance to serve out the third set and being a break up in the fourth.

At 27, the nickname “Baby Fed” no longer applies and Dimitrov admits time is running out to make the most of his undoubted talent. “When I put myself in those positions, I’m not converting them, simple as that,” Dimitrov said. “I don’t know. Almost too many break points. Just slipping through my fingers a little bit.

“Maybe I cannot deal with the pressure right now and I want too much from myself.

“I guess maybe that’s something I need to look into and see how it goes. I mean, obviously grass is over. Sad, absolutely. I mean, even in my wildest dreams I haven’t dreamed like losing first round. It is done.”