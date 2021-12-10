Late injury: Greg Newsome II out Sunday due to concussion

The Cleveland Browns got another piece of bad news on Friday. A week that has included tight end David Njoku, linebacker Anthony Walker and punter Jamie Gillan being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list ended with Greg Newsome II getting injured late in Friday’s practice.

Njoku, Walker and Gillan will be out for Sunday’s game as will tight end Harrison Bryant and receiver Anthony Schwartz.

As will Newsome. The cornerback sustained a concussion in practice and will not be cleared in time for the game. The first-round pick has played well this season while the cornerback group has suffered from a myriad of injuries.

Thankfully for Cleveland, the team has depth at the position with Denzel Ward, Troy Hill and Greedy Williams in position for three-receiver sets. The Browns defense is also often running out three safeties as well but Ronnie Harrison is questionable for Sunday’s game.

As has been seen with Schwartz, concussions can linger depending on their severity.