Injury update: Greg Mancz left Bills practice on cart

The Buffalo Bills suffered an injury along their offensive line on Tuesday. The player spotlighted is Greg Mancz.

According to multiple reports including The Athletic from Bills practice on Monday, Mancz left the workout early. He required assistance leaving the field as he was spotted on a cart with a trainer potentially nursing a foot injury:

Bills OL Greg Mancz left practice in the passenger seat of a cart. His tape & shoe on his left foot was off & the leg was extended on the hood of the cart. He got into a collision where both OL Bobby Hart & DT Brandin Bryant were also slow to get up. Hart & Bryant were both fine — Joe Buscaglia (@JoeBuscaglia) August 22, 2022

Reading between the lines, Mancz being in the passenger seat of the cart instead of on the back is a good sign.

The team has yet to provide updates on Mancz. Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott spoke via press conference prior to the workout and the Bills did not provide further updates following the workout.

Mancz has lined up as a top backup option for Buffalo on the interior of their offensive line throughout training camp and the preseason. With his position versatility to play at center and guard, Mancz has a strong chance to make the team’s final 53-man roster.

That also increased when the Bills decided to trade lineman Cody Ford to the Arizona Cardinals on Monday. Ford, like Mancz, was a depth option at guard prior to being dealt.

Early in training camp Buffalo had a rash of injuries along their offensive line. In recent weeks players such as Rodger Saffold and Spencer Brown have since returned to the field.

Bills Wire will provide Mancz updates as they are made available.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire