Injury to Giants CB Aaron Robinson may be season-ending

New York Giants cornerback Aaron Robinson has had a less than ideal start to his professional career. After missing several games due to injury during his rookie season, he returned in 2022 poised to start alongside Adoree’ Jackson.

But again, Robinson has been hamstrung by injury.

Following a Week 1 victory over the Tennessee Titans, Robinson underwent an emergency appendectomy that kept him out two weeks. He returned in Week 4 against the Chicago Bears but was quickly lost to a knee injury.

The Giants placed Robinson on injured reserve and on Thursday, head coach Brian Daboll left open the possibility that the cornerback’s season is over.

Two other injury notes: Whether Aaron Robinson (knee) is out for the season is still to be determined Brian Daboll didn't know if Kenny Golladay (knee) would land on IR. Not overly encouraging for either. #Giants

The mere fact that Daboll entertained the idea of Robinson’s season being over means two things. One, the injury is obviously serious. And two, the second-year corner is a long way off from returning if he does.

That leaves the already thin Giants even more thin at cornerback for the foreseeable future.

