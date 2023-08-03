Injury update, Florida football LB Shemar James suffers lower body injury in practice.

Florida football linebacker Shemar James is being evaluated for a lower body injury suffered Wednesday in fall camp, head coach Billy Napier confirmed on Thursday.

Napier did not specify the severity of the injury.

"That's kind of day-to-day, to be determined," Napier said.

James played in 13 games as a true freshman for the Florida Gators last season, making four starts. He was being counted on as a starter again this season after a freshman season that included 47 tackles, 3 quarterback hurries, two tackles for loss and two sacks.

Florida has added more depth at the linebacker position with the addition of transfers Teradja Mitchell (Ohio State), Duece Spurlock (Michigan) and Mannie Nunnery (Houston). Scooby Williams also is coming off a strong spring, and Derek Wingo, coming off shoulder surgery, dispayed some leadership at the end of last season.

"That group is very competitive, one of the more competitive groups on our team," Napier said. "We’re really excited about that group. The growth we’ve seen, the maturity we’ve seen."

Napier also said that offensive lineman Lyndell Hudson Jr. is in concussion protocol after being involved in a car accident this week.

