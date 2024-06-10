Injury fears for Juventus target Koopmeiners ahead of Euro 2024

There is concern for Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners after an injury forced him to withdraw during the warm-up of the Netherlands’ friendly against Iceland.

The 26-year-old Dutch midfielder has been heavily linked with a move to Juventus in the upcoming summer transfer window following his impressive season in Bergamo, where he scored 15 goals and provided seven assists across 51 matches.

Koopmeiners is widely expected to make the move to Juventus in the coming months and talks are ongoing with Atalanta, who have placed a €60-70m price tag on the 26-year-old. The Old Lady are hoping to include some players like Dean Huijsen and Samuel Iling-Junior in the deal.

Koopmeiners concern

Gianluca Di Marzio highlighted how Koopmeiners was forced to withdraw from the friendly between the Netherlands and Iceland after suffering some muscle discomfort in the pre-match warm-up.

He’ll undergo a round of medical tests in the coming hours to determine the extent of the issue, with hopes that the 26-year-old will still be fit for the upcoming European Championship. The Oranje’s first game is against Poland on June 16th.