Injury Update: Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb out with head injury

Things haven’t been going great for the Dallas Cowboys through one half of football in Kansas City. The Chiefs came out firing and Dallas came out misfiring, and a 16-3 deficit is the result. Numerous drops, oft-target passes, fumbles and interceptions along with penalties were the culprit as Dak Prescott and the Cowboys were never able to get themselves in a rhythm thanks to a relentless amount of pressure by the Chiefs’ front.

Things look like they might be even more difficult in the second half as WR CeeDee Lamb didn’t join the team out of the locker room to start the third quarter. Lamb was seen being gingerly escorted off the field going into the break.

Erin Andrews on the broadcast revealed that it is a head injury, likely suffered on a late interception on a pass intended for him in the end zone. The back of Lamb’s head slammed into the turf on the play.

Dallas is already without Amari Cooper, on the COVID list, and now the Cowboys are down another top receiver in addition to missing LT Tyron Smith and defensive ends DeMarcus Lawrence and Randy Gregory.