Injury Update: Cowboys’ Vander Esch on schedule to play MNF vs Cardinals

The Dallas Cowboys appear to be getting the band back together on defense, and with the loss of quarterback Dak Prescott it couldn’t be a moment too soon. In last week’s win over the New York Giants, corner Anthony Brown played for the first time since Week 1. After suffering a rib injury during the following week’s practice, Brown’s absence came on the heels of three other Week 1 injuries that included the loss of middle linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, who has suffered a broken collarbone.

After successful surgery and a speedier-than-anticipated recovery schedule, Vander Esch appears ready to test the reconstructed area with a padded, contact practice on Friday. If all goes well, he’ll suit up on Monday night when the Cowboys take on Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals, according to Jane Slater of the NFL Network.

Some optimistic news for defense, LB Leighton Vander Esch expected to be in pads and get some hits in Friday per source. The media is only allowed access Thursday but if all goes well he will be back for MNF and the Cardinals. — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) October 15, 2020





Vander Esch only appeared in nine games in 2019, and some of those for only a handful of snaps. A neck injury was the cause then, but it appears unrelated to his current ailment. The 2018 Pro Bowler was having an outstanding camp and will hopefully be the first in a continuous line of defensive additions over the next several weeks.

CB Chidobe Awuzie has been out since Week 2 with a hamstring injury. DE Randy Gregory (suspension) can be activated to the roster following this week’s contest and will play next week against Washington. Linebacker Sean Lee (sports hernia) seems to be nearing a return as well.

The Dallas defense has been bad this season, ranking near or at the bottom of the league in volume statistics and in the bottom half of the league in efficiency stats. Having more talent available will hopefully be a boost to their performance.

We’ll update with more injury news as it rolls in.