Injury Update: Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson questionable to return

The Cowboys haven’t been able to find any offensive rhythm so far in their Week 11 road game. Despite not getting any complimentary help, the defense has done a pretty sound job. Dallas hasn’t allowed a passing touchdown and has basically limited Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City offense since the first quarter.

There is some bad news, however. Donovan Wilson is major part of the club’s Big Nickel package, where they have three safeties on the field at the same time. He may be unable to continue as he is now listed as questionable to return. The issue? A shoulder injury.

Cowboys S Donovan Wilson injured shoulder. Questionable to return. — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) November 21, 2021

The Cowboys will play with starters Damontae Kazee and Jayron Kearse as well as backup Malik Hooker moving forward.