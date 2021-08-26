Injury Update: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott now operating full capacity

Four weeks and one day after removing himself from practice due to what was ultimately diagnosed as a latissimus strain in his right shoulder, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is back. Slowly but surely he’s been ramping back up to this exact moment, and with exactly two weeks until the season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The infamous tweet from the team’s social media department wasn’t lying. There were no setbacks. There was no reason to worry. And now, there’s no pitch count, according to offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

Kellen Moore, asked about Dak's limitations with the shoulder: "We're just playing ball at this point." No pitch count, no limitations. — David Helman (@HelmanDC) August 26, 2021

He’s been described as a “caged lion” by head coach Mike McCarthy. It’s nearly impossible to put into words how badly he wants to be on the field with his teammates, but it is well documented. The Hard Knocks cameras caught a fiery Prescott furious that he was being pulled for reps. But there were jokes, too. The same cameras catching he and best friend and running back Ezekiel Elliott lightheartedly discussing the pitch count.

There’s concern that the first live action he’ll see since his gruesome ankle injury in October will come in the NFL’s opener against a strong defense fresh off of a Super Bowl. At this time it’s important to mention how little quarterbacks play in preseason in the modern NFL. It’s becoming the exception not the rule when a starter suits up. Besides, all that rust has long been knocked off in Prescott’s very own backyard.

For those doubting the reports, here’s a look at him back at work on Wednesday.

List

Cowboys News: Prescott pops, COVID updates, IR loss, that 'Hard Knocks' drone shot

Story continues

List

32 potential trade targets, one from every NFL team

Like this article?

Sign up for the Cowboys Wire email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning

An error has occured

Please re-enter your email address.

Thanks for signing up!

You'll now receive the top Cowboys Wire stories each day directly in your inbox.