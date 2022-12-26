This injury could have major impact on Sunday’s Patriots-Dolphins game

The Miami Dolphins could potentially be without their starting quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, heading into Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots.

On Monday, it was announced that Tagovailoa had been placed in concussion protocol, following the Dolphins’ Christmas Day road loss to the Green Bay Packers. So his status for the Week 17 rematch with the Patriots is now officially in doubt.

If not cleared in time for the game, the Dolphins would then be forced to turn to backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater against a Patriots team that has played well on the defensive side of the ball.

Granted, it still wouldn’t be a cakewalk considering Bridgewater is a solid backup on a team loaded at the receiver position. But facing the Dolphins without Tagovailoa in a game with serious playoff implications would be a huge break for New England.

#Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa is once again in the NFL’s concussion protocol. His status for this week’s game against the #Patriots is now in doubt. pic.twitter.com/Y69BnujxZN — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 26, 2022

A win on Sunday would keep the Patriots’ playoff hopes alive ahead of their upcoming regular season finale on the road against a Buffalo Bills team that may or may not be in a position to rest their starters.

