Injury causes Sean Kuraly to collapse behind Columbus Blue Jackets' bench

Sean Kuraly left the Blue Jackets’ game Saturday night at Nationwide Arena with an undisclosed injury that caused a premature end to the first period.

The Blue Jackets issued an update during the intermission saying the veteran forward is being evaluated at the arena. Bally’s Sports Ohio reporter Dave Maetzold reported during the first intermission that he’d been told by Todd Sharrock, the team’s head spokesperson, that Kuraly would be “fine” and that emergency personnel were called to assist as a precaution.

Kuraly, 30, is from Dublin, and played for the Ohio AAA Blue Jackets development program, Miami of Ohio and the Boston Bruins before signing with the Blue Jackets in July 2021.

After absorbing a hit behind the Toronto Maple Leafs’ net with less than a minute left, Kuraly left the ice hunched over while appearing to grab his right arm or lower abdomen.

According to @DMaetzMedia, the paramedic response for Sean Kuraly was precautionary and he is going to be okay. #CBJ pic.twitter.com/smTct0vwg7 — Bally Sports Columbus (@BallySportsCBUS) December 24, 2023

It appeared that he may have been struck in the chest by a stick during the collision and the puck hit then him squarely in the chest moments afterward.

Once reaching the bench, Kuraly bent to a knee before being assisted to the tunnel leading to the Jackets’ locker room.

After a few moments hunched over, he collapsed in the tunnel and needed assistance to make it to the locker room. Blue Jackets players immediately began shouting at officials to stop the game and a white towel was thrown into the air to get their attention. Once play was stopped, an EMT came onto the ice from the Zamboni entrance and headed toward the Blue Jackets’ bench. The period was halted with 18.3 seconds left and the Maple Leafs leading 1-0.

That time was added to the start of the second period. Toward the end of the first intermission, the Blue Jackets issued an update on X, formerly known as Twitter.

It read: “#CBJ F Sean Kuraly was injured late in the 1st period of tonight’s game vs. Toronto. Medical personnel were alerted as a precaution. He is currently being evaluated at the arena.”

This story will be updated when more is known.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Sean Kuraly collapses behind Blue Jackets' bench, is being evaluated