An injury update on Carlos Dunlap, Darrell Taylor and other Seahawks players

Pete Carroll provided a number of notable Seahawks injury updates on Wednesday. Here’s what we learned.

Carlos Dunlap (foot) – The MRI showed that there’s “a little something going on but nothing serious.” Seattle will still be cautious with Dunlap throughout the week.

“I can’t tell you how he’ll be on gameday yet, but we’re hopeful and he’s hopeful he’ll be able to play,” Carroll said.

Chris Carson (foot) – Seattle’s top running back came out of the game feeling sore. Carroll didn’t sound too alarmed, but he said they’d monitor Carson closely.

“We’ll see how he feels this week and work him through it,” Carroll said. “He didn’t have a lot of carries in the game, but he took some good hits and delivered some good ones, so we’ll see how he’s feeling. He should be fine for the ball game.”

Darrell Taylor (knee/shin) – A few weeks ago, Carroll seemed certain Taylor was ready to practice. Now his tune has changed completely. Carroll said they’ll get word by the end of the week on whether the rookie second-round pick can practice or not in the near future.

“He didn’t have a setback but there was a point in there where they wanted to clarify what’s going to happen when he does come back,” Carroll said. “We went back to the docs and he’s got a couple of interviews this week to clear the air on where we’re going. We got him as far as we can take him at this point. Now he’s looking for final assurance that he’s doing the right thing and all that. We’ll find out and let you know when we know.”

That is pretty vague and ambiguous. It makes you wonder whether Taylor is nervous about returning this season and is seeking multiple opinions in order to give himself the peace of mind that his leg is indeed ready for football.

Rashaad Penny (knee) – Carroll shared (again) that Penny is. getting real close to “doing some stuff.” Penny should be practicing by next week at the latest.

“We’re right there for Rashaad to jump back in here,” Carroll said.

Seattle would likely give Penny two weeks of practice before getting any game reps.