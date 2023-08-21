Injury update from Cardinals’ game against the Chiefs

The Arizona Cardinals lost on Saturday night in their second preseason game 38-10 to the Kansas City Chiefs at home.

They didn’t have any major injuries but did have a couple of what appeared to be minor injuries.

Head coach Jonathan Gannon gave some information as an update after the game.

Cornerback Kris Boyd, who left the game after a punt, injured his ribs.

Linebacker Dennis Gardeck exited the game with a knee injury.

We will see how much time they have to miss and if they are more serious than they appear.

