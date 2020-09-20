Injury bug sweeps across NFL Week 2, including Saquon Barkley and Nick Bosa

Several NFL stars injured in Week 2 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Injuries hit NFL stars hard in Week 2.

Both the Giants and 49ers reportedly fear that their stars Saquon Barkley and Nick Bosa tore their respective ACLs, Carolina's Christian McCaffery suffered an ankle injury, Packers wide receiver Davante Adams pulled his hamstring, and Broncos quarterback Drew Lock hurt his shoulder.

Locally, Ravens defensive back Tavon Young and Washington right guard Brandon Scherff left their games with knee injuries.

Whether it was the lack of a preseason or just a particularly cruel Sunday afternoon, it was one of the worst injury game weeks in recent memory.

A look at players that have left today’s game due to an injury and are out for the day. 16 and counting.... pic.twitter.com/eHQnoolYI8 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 20, 2020

Here's a closer look at some of the injury reports.

Saquon Barkley: Barkley's hard-nose running was on full display against the Bears, but was punished by a couple awkward tackles. On back-to-back carries, Barkley got hurt. First, it looked like he hyper-extended his elbow and missed a few snaps before re-entering. His next carry was much scarier for Giants fans, as his knee buckled on a tackle towards the Bears sideline.

With an MRI scheduled for tomorrow, ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted that New York fears the worst.

Sterling Shepard: The Giants offense suffered another blow shortly thereafter, with Shepard limping off the field due to a toe injury. He tried to make a comeback after halftime but was unable to cut on his route and went back to the locker room for treatment.

Nick Bosa: The powerful 49ers pass rusher was carted off the field in their win against the Jets in the first quarter. San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan said Bosa likely tore his ACL. Defensive end Solomon Thomas also has a knee injury.

Like the Giants, the injuries didn't stop there for the Niners, however.

Jimmy Garropolo: The 49ers signal-caller suffered a high-ankle sprain and didn't play in the second half. It's expected he'll miss next week's contest against the Giants.

Raheem Mostert: The 49ers starting running back also suffered a knee injury, with NFL insider Ian Rappoport reporting it looks to be a mild MCL sprain. He was ruled out at halftime.

Christian McCaffery: The Panthers star RB left the game after a seven-yard touchdown with an ankle injury. The medical team taped it up on the sideline, but he didn't return in a loss to Tampa Bay.

David Montgomery: The Chicago RB left the game after landing on his head against New York. He suffered a neck injury.

Drew Lock: A Bud Dupree stip-sack for the Steelers caused Lock some discomfort in his shoulder. Broncos backup Jeff Driskel replaced him in a five-point loss.

Courtland Sutton: The Broncos WR was questionable heading into the game, and got injured and didn't return against Pittsburgh. Rookie WR Jerry Jeudy also was left for a period of time, only to return in the second half.

Parris Campbell: The Colts WR was carted off the field in the first quarter against the Vikings in a serious knee injury. He'll be further evaluated tomorrow with tests.

Davante Adams: The Packers were thin at the WR position heading into the game, and were left with just three receivers after Adams suffered a hamstring injury. He did not return.

Tyrod Taylor: Taylor hurt his chest in pregame warmups in the Chargers game against Kansas City. Rookie Justin Herbert was inserted into the game.

Cam Akers: The Rams RB was hit hard in the ribs by an Eagle, and head coach Sean McVay did not have an update postgame.

With a plethora of starters now ailing, fantasy football owners will now have some headaches to recover their lineups.