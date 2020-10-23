Injury bug will keep Eagles defensive lineman Hassan Ridgeway out for year

Injury bug claims another Eagles defensive lineman originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Another day, another serious Eagles injury.

Doug Pederson said Monday that key rotational defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway will miss the rest of the season with a biceps injury.

This is the second year in a row Ridgeway has suffered a season-ending injury in Week 7. A year ago this week, he suffered an ankle injury against the Cowboys and didn’t play again.

Ridgeway was averaging 20 snaps per game in Jim Schwartz’s interior line rotation. That rotation took a hit last week when Malik Jackson suffered a quad injury against the Ravens. He did not go onto Injured Reserve, but he didn’t play against the Giants Thursday night and is expected to miss one or two more games.

Ridgeway had 10 tackles, two hurries and one sack in the Eagles' first seven games.

The loss of Ridgeway leaves the Eagles thin on the defensive line with only Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave healthy, although veteran Vinny Curry got a lot of work inside Thursday night.

Journeyman T.Y. McGill, now with his fourth team in five years, remains on the practice squad but was a game-day call-up for the Washington and Giants games and played 31 snaps in the two games, picking up half a sack vs. Washington.

Raequan Williams, an undrafted rookie from Michigan State, is the other interior defensive lineman on the practice squad. He's been with the Eagles since the spring.

The Eagles believed they put together the NFL’s best interior lineman rotation last year with Cox, Jackson and Ridgeway, but they only played part of one game together before Jackson suffered a season-ending foot injury in the opener.

Then they added Hargrave to the mix this year, but he missed the opener and then the full group was only together four weeks before Jackson got hurt again.

One curious depth option for the Eagles is Tim Jernigan, who is a free agent again after being released earlier this week by the Broncos.

Jernigan, 28, spent the 2017 through 2019 seasons with the Eagles and was often injured but was very good in 2017 and had some impressive - but brief - stretches the last two years.

The Texans announced in April they had agreed to terms with Jernigan but that deal fell apart, and he wound up playing three games and 54 snaps for the Jaguars and two games and 11 snaps for the Broncos, getting released by both teams.