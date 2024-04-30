How an injury brought TCU linebacker Johnny Hodges closer to Christ

The football field has always been a sanctuary for TCU linebacker Johnny Hodges.

It’s the place where he’s been able to live out his childhood dreams of playing for a national championship. It’s the place where he was able to prove all the doubters that thought he couldn’t play at the Big 12 level wrong.

It’s the place where he has some of his best memories and that was one of the reasons the 2023 season was so tough for the hard-nosed linebacker. In 2022 Hodges went from an under radar transfer pickup from Navy to TCU’s leading tackler and an All-Big 12 selection plus being the conference’s Defensive Newcomer of the Year.

Hodges’ return in 2023 was one reason the program was optimistic the defense could improve, but instead Hodges suffered an injury in the third game of the season against Houston and would play in just one more the rest of the year.

“It was tough, I think the hardest thing was just watching the team kind of reel and not be able to do anything about it,” Hodges said. “I tried to come back a little and obviously that probably wasn’t the smartest decision, but if I were to go back in time I wouldn’t change anything. But it was tough.”

There’s nothing worse than feeling powerless for a high-level athlete and watching how his teammates struggled without was agonizing for Hodges and he ultimately was faced with a decision.

He could let the frustration consume him or he could use the time wisely and try to make the best of it. Hodges chose the latter.

“It was also a blessing in disguise,” Hodges said. “I got to work on a lot of things that I needed to work on that I didn’t know about. I got much closer to my lord and savior Jesus Christ first and foremost. He helped me through a lot of dark times.”

In the process of strengthening his faith, Hodges also learned a lot about himself including some uncomfortable truths that he needed to face head on.

“There were negative traits I had like my ego, jealousy, envy and entitlement,” Hodges said. “Things a lot of guys kind of go through in this day and age. I was really fortunate to get some time away to work on those things, it definitely made me a better person, so I’m so grateful I went through it but it was very tough in the moment for sure.”

As Hodges was completing this spiritual and personal journey, the arrival of new defensive coordinator Andy Avalos in December marked a new chapter for Hodges as a player.

A new coach means a new scheme and sometimes it’s not a fit for everybody from the previous roster. However, in this instance Hodges said he and Avalos hit it off immediately and the growth he’s experienced under his new defensive coordinator has brought Hodges joy.

“I feel like I’ve gotten a lot better at football,” Hodges said. “I’ve been doing things I really wanted to work on. .. I feel like I’ve developed and learned a lot about football which is exactly what I wanted and needed.”

Hodges was in and out of the lineup during the spring as he continues to work his way back to 100 percent. When he was on the field, it was clear that would still be effective in this defense and will be a key piece moving forward.

As for in the locker room, a more mature Hodges said he felt that the entire team has taken a step in the right together in being a much closer unit than last year’s squad.

“Last year it just hurts because I know we had so much talent,” Hodges said. “But there’s a lot of individual stuff... a lot of people that were put into the leadership positions had selfish motivations even if they won’t admit it. This year I don’t know who those guys will be, but the guys that have come in are blue collar, hard hat, lunch pail type of guys.

“They want to come in and make a name for themselves, but they want to win more than anything, so they definitely brought in the right group of guys that will help us succeed.”

Through the adversity of an injury and coaching change Hodges gained a new perspective on both life and football in one of the toughest seasons for him as an athlete. It’s made him a better football player and more importantly a better man.