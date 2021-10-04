Injury update Broncos DB Patrick Surtain II after leaving game early

The Denver Broncos caught an injury bug in their 23-7 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

The Broncos were down eight starters by the end of the game, including former Alabama Crimson Tide DB and current rookie Patrick Surtain II.

Before leaving the game with an injury, Surtain made six tackles against the Ravens on Sunday.

In his career for the Crimson Tide, he was known as a lock-down DB, barely getting action as QBs would rarely throw the ball near his direction.

When they did, Surtain would answer the call, deflecting a total of 24 passes and intercepting four over the course of his three-year career with the Crimson Tide.

According to Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapaport, Surtain should be okay after suffering a chest injury.

His status for next Sunday’s game in Pittsburgh to face the Steelers is still unknown.

#Broncos rookie CB Patrick Surtain II is expected to be OK after leaving Sunday’s game with a chest injury, sources tell me and @RapSheet. Denver finished the game down eight starters, including QB Teddy Bridgewater (concussion). But it appears Surtain dodged a bullet. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 4, 2021

