Injury update: Bills WR Marquez Stevenson has surgery

The Buffalo Bills saw a tough decision get tougher for them on their roster bubble this summer.

On Sunday, Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott said via video conference wide receiver Marquez Stevenson had foot surgery last week.

On Aug. 4, the coach announced that Stevenson would miss “weeks.” During a training camp practice, Stevenson was spotted limping off the field.

McDermott did not give much update on a timetable in the latest update, but it is already inevitable that the team will be a difficult spot.

The coach said no timetable, but added the 2022 regular season opener is unlikely for Stevenson.

Stevenson was a late-round pick by Buffalo at the 2021 NFL draft. He was injured during last year’s training camp as well.

In the past, the Bills have been known to cut players to make room for others that are injured. That happened in 2021 with Stevenson.

Buffalo had released long snapper Reid Ferguson at the end of training camp and kept Stevenson. Then when the roster was submitted to the NFL, Stevenson was placed on the team’s injured reserve list and Ferguson was re-signed as the team informed him that was the idea the entire time.

Such a move could occur again. McDermott previously called Stevenson’s injury “unfortunate,” adding he has had a positive training camp this summer.

