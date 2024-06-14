Injury for Bills WR Khalil Shakir does not sound serious

Khalil Shakir will not be on the sideline for too long… even though we won’t be seeing the Buffalo Bills for a long while.

The team concluded their three-day minicamp on Thursday. The first outing on Tuesday saw the wide receiver sustain some sort of lower-body injury.

It’s not exactly clear what happened, but the 24-year-old only watched practice the last two workouts while wearing a sleeve on his knee.

The Bills will now have off until the end of July when training camp begins. It sounds like Shakir will be good by then.

Shakir himself told the Buffalo News that’s his plan. Then general manager Brandon Beane added to it.

The GM said he believes Shakir is “going to be OK.”

Beane’s full comments can be found in the Batavia Daily clip below:

Brandon Beane says that he “believes Khalil Shakir is going to be OK.” Added the team is dealing with a few nicks and bruises but the hope is for the #Bills to have all players back by training camp pic.twitter.com/Oezy7RyGOq — alex brasky (@alexbrasky) June 13, 2024

