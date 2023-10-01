Injury update: Bills’ Tre’Davious White carted off vs. Dolphins

Tre’Davious White looks to be in trouble.

The Bills’ No. 1 cornerback was carted off the field against the Dolphins in Week 4.

The team has since updated that White is being evaluated for an ankle injury.

With the Bills up on the scoreboard in the second half, the Dolphins went for it on fourth down. The play saw Ed Oliver get into the backfield for a sack to turn the ball over.

However, White went down with a non-contact injury up the field.

The 28-year-old was clearly shaken up. He threw his helmet on the ground and the cart came out for him moments later.

Bills Wire will provide updates when information is made available.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire