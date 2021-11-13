Injury update: Bills RB Zack Moss will play vs. Jets

Nick Wojton
·1 min read
In this article:
Zack Moss is healthy and good to go for the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

In Week 9 in Buffalo’s loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, Moss suffered a concussion and left the game. This week, he missed practice time due to it.

However, he has since been cleared to play. The Bills (5-3) announced that he will suit up y in Week 10 against the New York Jets:

In the Bills’ final injury report, Moss was listed as questionable. The only player Buffalo will not have vs. the Jets is linebacker Tremaine Edmunds.

