Injury update: Bills RB Zack Moss will play vs. Jets
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Zack Moss is healthy and good to go for the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.
In Week 9 in Buffalo’s loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, Moss suffered a concussion and left the game. This week, he missed practice time due to it.
However, he has since been cleared to play. The Bills (5-3) announced that he will suit up y in Week 10 against the New York Jets:
RB Zack Moss has been cleared from concussion protocol.#GoBills | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/QpxGzhGcGa
— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) November 13, 2021
In the Bills’ final injury report, Moss was listed as questionable. The only player Buffalo will not have vs. the Jets is linebacker Tremaine Edmunds.
Related
Bills' Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs excited for Dawson Knox to return
WATCH: Bills' Stefon Diggs appears in 'rookie mistakes' commercial with Snickers
Lorenzo Alexander, Jordan Palmer give thoughts on recent Bills struggles (video)