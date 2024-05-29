Injury update: Bills’ Matt Milano does some working out at spring practice

Slow and steady wins the race for Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano.

Milano, who sustained a season-ending knee injury last season, was spotted doing some light workouts during spring practices (OTAs) this week. Much of that involved some jogging and staying away from the actual practice field… but we’ll take some progress.

During last week’s OTAs, head coach Sean McDermott noted that Milano is considered to be “on schedule” to return to full practice once training camp begins at the end of July.

Milano’s light workout can be found in the WKBW-TV clip below:

Matt Milano worked off to the side at Bills practice today. Saw him doing some jogging and stretching #BillsMafia @WKBW pic.twitter.com/rCL26aR3EL — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) May 28, 2024

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire