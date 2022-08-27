Injury update: Bills’ Cam Lewis leaves preseason game vs. Panthers

Bills cornerback Cam Lewis departed his team’s preseason matchup against the Panthers.

The team announced that Lewis sustained a nose injury during the second half of the contest. After a play, Lewis remained down on the field but he eventually walked off.

According to the Bills, Lewis will have an X-ray done on h is injury. He is officially listed as questionable to return.

Lewis is battling for a depth spot in Buffalo’s secondary. Since signing with the Bills out of the University of Buffalo in 2019, Lewis has spent time both in a depth position at cornerback and on the team’s practice squad.

Bills Wire will provide further updates as they become available.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire