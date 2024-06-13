Injury update – Barcelona prodigy back on the training fields after seven months

According to a report from Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona’s young midfielder Gavi has started his solo training sessions at the Ciutat Esportiva to recover from a knee injury he sustained on November 19.

The 19-year-old faces the disappointment of missing the European Championship in Germany due to a serious injury he suffered while playing for the Spanish national team.

Back then, he suffered a complete rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, along with damage to the external meniscus which ruled him out of the 2023/24 season.

Gavi is determined to return

Interestingly enough, instead of joining his club teammates on vacation, Gavi is focused on his recovery.

The estimated recovery time for his injury is between eight and ten months and while there is hope that he might be ready by September, it is considered normal if his recovery extends until October.

There is encouraging news regarding his progress, as Gavi is already back on the grass, training in his boots just seven months after the injury. This is a positive sign that his recovery is on track.

Barcelona shared footage of Gavi working diligently on the grass at Campo Tito Vilanova. The video showed him running continuously, accelerating, changing pace, and performing lateral movements.

All of these activities are conducted under the close supervision of the club’s physical trainers and physiotherapists. At this stage of his recovery, Gavi is not yet in contact with the ball.

Gavi met with Flick

During his recovery period, Gavi had the chance to meet Hansi Flick, the new coach who is already preparing for the upcoming season.

Two weeks ago, when Flick was introduced and toured the facilities, he greeted the injured players, Alejandro Balde and Frenkie de Jong. Unfortunately, Gavi was on leave that day, so he missed meeting the new coach.

Gavi’s journey to recovery is a testament to his determination and dedication. Despite the setback, he is working hard to get back on the field as soon as possible.

His focus is on healing properly, following the medical guidelines, and regaining his strength. The support from his club, trainers, and physiotherapists plays a crucial role in his rehabilitation process.