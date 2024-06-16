Injury update on Arsenal’s Saka ahead of England-Serbia clash

Bukayo Saka is fit and set to start for England in their Euro 2024 opener against Serbia on Sunday night, according to a report.

LONDON, ENGLAND: Bukayo Saka of England during the international friendly match between England and Iceland at Wembley Stadium on June 07, 2024. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka only returned from injury in England’s final friendly against Iceland last week, raising concerns that he might not be fit to start in their Euro 2024 opener against Serbia on Sunday.

But Tom Barclay and Jake Sanders report for The S*n that despite the slight doubt over Saka’s situation during the week, he’s won his fitness race and he’s in line to start England’s first game at the tournament in Germany.

Rob Dorsett of Sky Sports News adds that he understands that Bukayo Saka is “good and raring to go” adding that it looks like he’ll be starting on the right wing.

The Guardian had reported on Tuesday that Saka was back in full training, paving the way for his inclusion.

LONDON, ENGLAND: Bukayo Saka of England attempts to keep the ball in play during the international friendly match between England and Iceland at Wembley Stadium on June 07, 2024. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Saka had been out of action ever since his training injury in the final week of the club season, only making a cameo appearance from the bench against Iceland.

Sami Mokbel of the Daily Mail and John Cross of the Mirror reported earlier this week that whilst there was always hope he’d be fit to start against Serbia, there were concerns he was lacking match sharpness.

The suggestion was that he’d be assessed in training during the following days before Gareth Southgate made his final decision. It seems that decision is to include him in the lineup.

England’s Bukayo Saka is fouled during the International friendly football match between England and Iceland at Wembley Stadium in London on June 7, 2024. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images)

Saka scored 20 goals for Arsenal in 2023/24, providing a further 14 assists, but he ended the campaign on the sidelines after a training injury ruled him out of the Gunners’ final game against Everton.

The 22-year-old has played 52 games for Arsenal and England so far this season, and he could have as many as seven more to get through before his holiday begins.