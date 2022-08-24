Injury analysis for Stafford, McCaffrey, Saquon, Zeke & more
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Carolina PanthersLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Los Angeles RamsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Tennessee TitansLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Christian McCaffreyAmerican football playerLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Matthew StaffordAmerican football quarterbackLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Derrick HenryAmerican football playerLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Dalvin CookAmerican football playerLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Ezekiel ElliottAmerican football playerLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Chris GodwinAmerican-football player (1996-)LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts
Matt Harmon is joined by injury expert Edwin Porras (@FBInjuryDoc) to discuss all of the top-tier fantasy-relevant players that are coming into the 2022 season facing injury questions.
Later, the guys discuss the Tennessee Titans, focusing on the injury questions surrounding Derrick Henry and Robert Woods.
02:15 NEWS / Jameson Williams on IR
07:00 NEWS / Matt Corral on IR
08:10 NEWS / Elijah Mitchell on schedule for week 1
13:00 Injury situations we need to get right & “Injury prone” players
19:00 do big/small guys get hurt more often?
22:15 Matthew Stafford
27:35 Christian McCaffrey
33:30 Saquon Barkley
38:10 Ezekiel Elliott
40:30 Dalvin Cook
45:00 J.K. Dobbins
47:45 Cam Akers
50:30 Chris Godwin
53:30 Michael Thomas
55:55 TITANS TEAM PREVIEW
56:40 Robert Woods
59:40 Derrick Henry
Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at yahoosports.com/podcasts