Injury Alert: Jordan Kunaszyk leaves game with knee injury vs. Chiefs

Linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk exited the preseason finale against the Kansas City Chiefs with a knee injury during the first quarter. The veteran linebacker walked off the field with help from the medical staff. Kunaszyk is entering his second season with the Cleveland Browns and is fighting for a spot on the 53-man roster.

The linebacker started two games last season and was special-teams ace. Jordan has been in an intense battle for the final roster spots in the linebacker room. He will not return in this game.

#Browns LB Kunaszyk is out with a knee injury, York is back with his shin injury and Jordan Elliott is questionable to return with hip injury — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 26, 2023

