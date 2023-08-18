Injury Alert: CB Mike Ford heads to the medical tent vs. Eagles

The Cleveland Browns are down a cornerback as Mike Ford has left the game against the Philadelphia Eagles for the defense with a shoulder injury. Cameron Mitchell entered the medical tent just before him but quickly came back onto the field.

Ford has shown some great reps from the slot in the preseason thus far through the preseason. He is known for his special teams prowess and sits with a fairly firm roster spot.

He will not return in this game.

