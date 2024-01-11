Injuries were a real issue for the Cardinals in 2023

The Arizona Cardinals concluded their 2023 season last weekend finishing 4-13. It was roughly the type of season many expected from them, especially knowing that quarterback Kyler Murray would not play for at least half the season.

He was recovering from a torn ACL.

However, the Cardinals had to deal with an inordinate number of injuries this past season.

Per the team’s media relations department, the Cardinals ended the season with 16 players on injured reserve. Six of their Week 1 starters finished the season on injured reserve. Another three spent time on injured reserve during the season.

A total of 32 players missed 138 games due to injuries and the Cardinals had to use a total of 77 different players this season, the third-highest total in the NFL.

It was so bad on the defensive line that their three starters in Week 18 weren’t even on the roster when the season began.

Only four players — linebacker Zaven Collins, center Hjalte Froholdt, guard Will Hernandez and tackle Paris Johnson — started all 17 games this season.

They were considered a team lacking in talent to begin with, losing so many players to injury only made things worse, especially on defense.

