Will the injuries sustained in Game 2 affect the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers in Game 3?

Star Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown may not have been named to an All-NBA team this week. But he took out whatever frustrations he may have had over the snub in a career-high matching 40-point night as he helped power the Celtics to a Game 2 win.

Boston now has a 2-0 lead in the 2024 Eastern Conference finals over the Indiana Pacers thanks to Brown and company, but head to Indianapolis for Game 3 of the series with a potentially injured Luke Kornet and Kristaps Porzingis still out. Indiana is looking at a potentially serious injury to star point guard Tyrese Halliburton, throwing all kinds of noise at how the game and series might play out.

The hosts of the CLNS Media “Garden Report” podcast, Bobby Manning, Josue Pavon, Jimmy Toscano, A. Sherrod Blakely and John Zannis, did their best to divine the answers anyway on a recent episode. Check it out below!

If you enjoy this pod, check out the “How Bout Them Celtics,” “First to the Floor,” and the many other New England sports podcasts available on the CLNS Media network.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire