Injuries to star players in Washington might put the winning streak in jeopardy vs. Seattle

In order for the Washington Football Team to pull off another upset and beat the Seattle Seahawks this weekend, they will need to be close to full strength, if not at 100 percent to do so.

At the time being, it looks like they aren’t even close.

We’ve known that both QB Alex Smith and RB Antonio Gibson have been battling through injuries this week and will have their questionability unknown going into the weekend, but a few more players can be added to that list now as well, with RT Morgan Moses and LB Kevin Pierre-Louis not practicing on Friday either.

Sounds like Alex Smith wasn’t able to do much of anything today… We’ll see what he’s listed as, but not a great sign on what the team had hoped would be a promising day for Smith. https://t.co/WjS97GSjij — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 18, 2020

Antonio Gibson (toe) working with RB coach Randy Jordan. Coach Ron Rivera watching not too far off pic.twitter.com/pj6t8okzuF — Rhiannon Walker (@InstantRHIplay) December 18, 2020

Antonio Gandy-Golden (hamstring) is working with the WRs. So far, only seeing Dwayne Haskins taking reps throwing. Alex Smith is watching. He doesn’t have his helmet. Just wearing a hat — Rhiannon Walker (@InstantRHIplay) December 18, 2020

I would hold optimism for Gibson this week. He’s working by himself now while the rest of the offense is down the field. Could be good news for Week 16 vs Carolina pic.twitter.com/I7PDZzNmku — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) December 18, 2020

Morgan Moses (groin) and Kevin Pierre-Louis (ankle) are out here but it doesn’t look like they do anything. Neither has a helmet. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 18, 2020

All of this, plus the fact that starting safety Deshazor Everett was placed on the injured reserve on Thursday after undergoing chest surgery to repair an injured pectoral, and Washington’s 4-game winning streak could be at real jeopardy this weekend against the Seahawks. We will wait to see what the injury report says and see if any of these supposed ‘game-time decisions’ can suit up on Sunday, but things aren’t looking great in Ashburn.