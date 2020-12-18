Injuries to star players in Washington might put the winning streak in jeopardy vs. Seattle

Zachary Neel
·2 min read

In order for the Washington Football Team to pull off another upset and beat the Seattle Seahawks this weekend, they will need to be close to full strength, if not at 100 percent to do so.

At the time being, it looks like they aren’t even close.

We’ve known that both QB Alex Smith and RB Antonio Gibson have been battling through injuries this week and will have their questionability unknown going into the weekend, but a few more players can be added to that list now as well, with RT Morgan Moses and LB Kevin Pierre-Louis not practicing on Friday either.

All of this, plus the fact that starting safety Deshazor Everett was placed on the injured reserve on Thursday after undergoing chest surgery to repair an injured pectoral, and Washington’s 4-game winning streak could be at real jeopardy this weekend against the Seahawks. We will wait to see what the injury report says and see if any of these supposed ‘game-time decisions’ can suit up on Sunday, but things aren’t looking great in Ashburn.

Latest Stories