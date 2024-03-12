Injuries to sideline Kansas basketball's Hunter Dickinson, Kevin McCullar Big 12 tourney

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas basketball will be without its top two players for the Big 12 Tournament, Jayhawks coach Bill Self said Monday.

Self, speaking on his Hawk Talk radio show, said center Hunter Dickinson and guard Kevin McCullar both will sit out the conference tournament, but that he was optimistic that the two Big 12 first-team picks would be ready to go for the NCAA Tournament.

Dickinson, who ranks second in the Big 12 in scoring with 18 points per game and first in rebounding at 10.8, dislocated his shoulder in the Jayhawks' 76-46 loss Saturday in the regular-season finale. Self said the injury will not require surgery.

McCullar, who leads the conference in scoring with an 18.3-point average, plus averages 6.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists, has been dealing with a bone bruise for much of the conference season. He missed four of the last eight regular-season games and did not play in the second half at Houston.

KU (22-9, 10-8 Big 12) is the No. 6 seed in the Big 12 Tournament and will face either No. 11 seed Cincinnati or No. 14 West Virginia at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at T-Mobile Center. Cincinnati and West Virginia meet at 2 p.m. Tuesday in a play-in game.

Arne Green is based in Salina and covers Kansas State University sports for the Gannett network. He can be reached at agreen@gannett.com or on Twitter at @arnegreen.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: KU basketball's Dickinson, McCullar to miss Big 12 Tournament