Injuries, rules violations, canceled minicamp and more 49ers news

We have come to the conclusion of another week of the NFL offseason, so we will take a trip around the NFC West to see what is going on with the Arizona Cardinals’ division rivals.

So what is new with the San Francisco 49ers? Below are some stories to know.

Former Cardinal joins Niners

The 49ers added depth to their roster at safety by adding a veteran familiar to Cardinals fans. Tony Jefferson, who spent four seasons with the Cardinals to start his career, signed with San Francisco.

WR Mohamed Sanu on track to make team

The 49ers signed Sanu late last season and it appears he has the inside track to make the roster this year. Head coach Kyle Shanahan, who worked with Sanu with the Atlanta Falcons, said it will be hard to beat Sanu out for a spot.

49ers lose two players to major injuries during OTAs

The Cardinals made it out of the offseason program without any major injuries. The 49ers, who were ravaged by injuries last year, had two major losses before OTAs concluded. Defensive back Tarvarius Moore tore his Achilles and offensive lineman Justin Skule tore his ACL. Both will miss the 2021 season.

49ers cut out final OTAs, minicamp

The Cardinals, after working with team leadership, rather than having 10 OTAs and three days of minicamp, cut that down to three OTAs and minicamp. The 49ers also cut their offseason short. After having nine OTAs, they canceled the final one and mandatory minicamp. Coach Kyle Shanahan wanted to make sure they had enough of a break before training camp and, between the good participation and the injuries sustained, decided to wrap things up.

49ers violate practice rules, lose week of rookie development

The 49ers wrapped up their offseason work for the whole team, but rookies usually stay at the facility for more work. They will lose a week of their rookie development because of rules violations in the offseason with too much contact in rookie practices.

