Injuries Reported After Attraction at Germany's Largest Theme Park Collapses
Guests and performers at Germany’s largest theme park were injured after an attraction collapsed on August 14, local news reported.
Footage recorded by Reshma Fadarkhan at Europa-Park in the town of Rust shows the structure of the Return of the Pirates attraction, which involves “high diving acrobats,” collapse and crash into the water.
According to police, a total of five performers and two guests were injured, Bild reported.
“It was probably a material defect," a spokesperson for Europa-Park said to Bild. “Thank God everything went smoothly and without major injuries.”
On Friday, local news reported that police were investigating the cause of the accident.
A large fire previously broke out at the theme park in June, which forced 25,000 visitors to evacuate. Credit: Reshma Fadarkhan via Storyful