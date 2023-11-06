Through injuries, Purdue football digging deep to patch together offensive line

WEST LAFAYETTE − Purdue football is scouring the roster for offensive linemen.

It's not funny, but at Monday's press conference ahead of the Boilermakers' Saturday home game against Minnesota, Purdue football coach Ryan Walters seemed to acknowledge his team's injury woes almost laughable.

The Boilers have patched together an offensive line, with guys playing new positions and with a new set of five.

Quarterback Hudson Card right now appears to be trusting his legs more than his arm.

Part of that is because of the fire he's been under.

"I thought the Nebraska game there were some instances of maybe some happy feet and not trusting it," Walters said of Card. "The other night (at Michigan on Saturday) I thought for the most part, did he play perfect? No. Nobody has played perfect, especially against that defense.

"Let's not kid ourselves. That's a good defense. I didn't think he had happy feet. I thought at times he escaped because he had to escape in order to avoid taking a sack or avoid a loss."

Purdue Boilermakers offensive line coach Marcus Johnson leads a drill during football practice, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Ind.

Against Michigan, backup center Josh Kaltenberger was out with a back injury. Center Gus Hartwig played some right tackle.

Purdue's projected starting offensive line for Saturday's game against Minnesota is the same as last Saturday at Michigan — left tackle Daniel Johnson, left guard Preston Nichols, Hartwig at center, Jalen Grant at right guard and Ben Farrell at right tackle.

That's a stark different from what the starting offensive line was supposed to be this season, especially at the tackle positions.

Kaltenberger is Purdue's No. 2 option at both right guard and right tackle this week. Bakyne Cody, the backup left tackle this week, has not appeared in a game and backup left guard Malachi Preciado has played in three career games, against Indiana State and LSU last season and against Nebraska on Oct. 28.

"I give those guys a lot of credit, they are fighting their tails off," Walters said. "I give coach (Marcus) Johnson a lot of credit just being able to plug guys in different positions and to still be able to function from a schematic standpoint is incredible."

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at sking@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Purdue football's depth concern at offensive line after mass injuries