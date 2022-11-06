The Packers are struggling in Detroit, and it’s not just Aaron Rodgers‘ three interceptions.

Five Packers players have suffered injuries today, as of the third quarter.

The latest was linebacker Rashan Gary, who was carted off with a knee injury. There’s been no diagnosis, but it didn’t look good.

Running back Aaron Jones also jogged to the locker room with an ankle injury.

Also hurt is receiver Christian Watson, who is being evaluated for another concussion after suffering one last week.

And left tackle David Bakhtiari, who has been dealing with knee injuries for two years, is dealing with another.

Packers receiver Romeo Doubs has already been ruled out with an ankle injury, while defensive back Eric Stokes has been ruled out with ankle and knee injuries.

The Packers trail 8-0 in the third quarter.

Injuries piling up for Packers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk