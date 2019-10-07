Injuries piling up for the Chiefs

The Chiefs have some injury issues at the moment, including one that’s possibly quite concerning.

The team announced that wide receiver Sammy Watkins (hamstring), defensive tackle Xavier Williams (ankle), and linebacker Anthony Hitchens (groin) are out for the rest of the game. Defensive end Chris Jones (groin) just joined that list.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

While none of that’s good news, they’re also watching quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who has limped a bit after getting his left ankle rolled up on in the first half.

Mahomes came back with a significant tape job, similar to the one he had in Week One.

He’s continued to play, so it’s not an acute problem at this point.

But they’re trailing 13-10 midway through the third quarter, and Mahomes nearly threw an interception to Colts linebacker Bobby Okereke (it was overturned on a replay that may or may not have been “clear and obvious” because who knows anymore?).