Injuries have opened the door for Maxim De Cuyper to shine for Belgium at Euro 2024

Belgium are entering Euro 2024 with a trio of injuries to some key defenders. Thomas Meunier may miss the entire tournament, while Jan Vertonghen and Arthur Theate will certainly miss the sides opener against Slovakia. As a result, the door has opened for Club Brugge’s young star Maxim De Cuyper to really show what he can do.

After two very impressive seasons, the 23-year-old should be one that plenty of sides around Europe are interested in. De Cuyper spent last season on loan at Westerlo where he impressed from left-back with nine goals and seven assists in 39 games. The defender returned to Club Brugge where he was in competition with Bjorn Meijer for a starting space. De Cuyper ended the season with four goals and an impressive 12 assists. At times he was even having to play at right-back to accommodate Meijer, but when he was shifted back to his normal position he really shone.

Every tournament a nation discovers something about its football team. Either where the gaps are, or a young talent they didn’t realise was ready. Injuries means that De Cuyper should certainly get a chance against Slovakia, having also impressed during the friendlies against Montenegro and Luxembourg.

Expectations for this Belgian side are much lower than they have been for many years. With the golden generation having moved on, its now up to the next one to show that they are just as good. De Cuyper is part of the new generation and should get a chance to prove himself in Germany.

GBeNeFN | Ben Jackson