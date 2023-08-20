With injuries mounting at safety, Detroit Lions sign ex-U-D Jesuit standout Scott Nelson

With two of their backup safeties likely out for Friday's preseason finale against the Carolina Panthers, the Detroit Lions added help at the position Sunday.

The Lions signed Scott Nelson, a former U-D Jesuit standout who spent part of last season on the Pittsburgh Steelers' practice squad.

Nelson originally signed with the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin last spring. He spent the first month of the season on the Seahawks' practice squad and had two stints with Pittsburgh.

Michigan Wolverines' Ronnie Bell, left, makes the tackle on Wisconsin's Scott Nelson, after an interception on Joe Milton (5) in the first quarter at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020.

The Lions lost safeties Ifeatu Melifonwu and Saivion Smith to injuries in Saturday's 25-7 preseason loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Lions coach Dan Campbell said after the game both players "could be down a little bit."

"I don’t know how long that is, but I think it could be a long shot for Carolina," he said.

Melifonwu and Smith both played about a third of the snaps at safety against the Jaguars, with Melifonwu starting next to Tracy Walker, and Smith entering the game in the first half as Walker's replacement. The Lions held starting safeties C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Kerby Joseph out of their first two preseason games and did not play rookie slot cornerback Brian Branch last week.

Brady Breeze and undrafted rookie Brandon Joseph are the only other safeties on the roster.

To make room for Nelson, the Lions waived rookie running back Mohamed Ibrahim with an injury designation. Ibrahim, an undrafted free agent out of Minnesota, had not practiced since injuring his leg in the Lions' preseason opener against the New York Giants.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Lions sign ex-U-D Jesuit safety Scott Nelson