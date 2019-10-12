Injuries mounting for Oregon Ducks

Late in the first quarter, senior tight end Jacob Breeland went down with an injury and did not return to the game.

The tight end caught a 22-yard pass from Justin Herbert, was tackled out of bounds and immediately grabbed his leg. Breeland did not get up for a few plays and was immediately taken to the medical tent.

Breeland, the Ducks' leading receiver, had a strong start to the game before the injury: three receptions for 53 yards and Oregon's first touchdown of the game. He leads the nation among tight ends with six touchdowns this season.

This season, Breeland has become Mr. Dependable, with 26 receptions and 405 receiving yards, averaging of 15.6 yards per reception.

Late in the second quarter, senior linebacker Troy Dye and sophomore safety Jevon Holland experienced an unfortunate collision. It appeared Holland's calf hit Dye's helmet as both players dove for the runner. Both Ducks were slow to get up and attended to by medical staff.

Dye walked off the field to the injury tent and returned to the game a few plays later.

Holland was helped to a chair on the sideline before leaving the stadium on a cart. Holland returned to the sideline in the third quarter in a boot.

Holland is Oregon's second leading tackler, behind Dye, with 24 tackles and three interceptions this season. He has eight career interceptions, the most by an active Oregon player. Holland is also averaging 24.4 yards per punt return, the highest in the nation.

The only good news is, Oregon responded with a touchdown, a red zone stand and then another touchdown before halftime to extend the lead to 24-3.

