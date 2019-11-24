Injuries mount for Oregon as Ducks depart from the desert

The Oregon Ducks lost more than just a game vs. the Sun Devils in Tempe, Arizona Saturday night

Slot receiver Jaylon Redd, who has 42 catches for 392 yards and seven touchdowns this season, was in uniform on the Ducks sideline with his helmet in his hand, but did not see any action on the field.

Coach Cristobal said postgame Redd didn't play because of an injury sustained late in the game last Saturday vs. Arizona. According to Cristobal, Redd tried to practice this week in a full capacity, but "couldn't get it going."

The depleted Oregon wide receiving corps turned to freshman Josh Delgado in the slot position. Johnny Johnson III carried the lion's share of the Ducks receptions. He caught 10 passes for 207 yards and two touchdowns.

Center Jake Hanson also missed time during the game. He did not see the field in the second half. Calvin Throckmorton moved to center from right tackle and Brady Aiello slid into the RT position.

Coach Cristobal indicated that Hansen "got injured," but was unclear as to nature and severity of it.

Running back CJ Verdell was also injured in the loss. Cristobal stated Verdell "got a stinger," but is alright. He notched 99 yards on 18 carries.

We will know more on the extent of the Ducks injuries in the coming days. Oregon faces Oregon State Nov. 30th at Autzen Stadium.

