Injuries mount as Arizona State football falls to Fresno State in final nonconference game

Arizona State is running out of quarterbacks — literally.

True freshman Jaden Rashada started the first two games but was unavailable for Saturday's game against Fresno State due to an undisclosed injury. After the game, ASU coach Kenny Dillingham said that Rashada would be out for 4-to-6 weeks and at this point they will look to preserve his redshirt.

Redshirt junior Trenton Bourguet got the start in his absence but before the first quarter had ended he too was on the sideline, carried off with a left lower leg injury after being hit after a scramble for a loose ball and incomplete pass.

The quarterback conundrum was only part of the story as the Sun Devils were throttled by Fresno State 29-0 at Mountain America Stadium.

The loss of Bourguet, who was the ASU starter for the final five games last season, meant the game was in the hands of Notre Dame transfer Drew Pyne, who himself just returned to practice last week after missing a month with a hamstring injury. He ended up leaving in the third quarter, with a muscular injury to the same leg unrelated to the hamstring issue.

No. 4 quarterback Jacob Conover finished the game. Walk-on Hunter Herrera had to warm up just in case.

Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Trenton Bourguet (16) during pregame warm-ups before playing the Fresno State Bulldogs at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Sept. 16, 2023.

Bourguet was 6-for-8 for just 47 yards. His second pass was intercepted and the Bulldogs turned that into a field goal that extended the Fresno State lead to 10-0.

Pyne fared worse. He had two fumbles and two interceptions, three of those turnovers coming in the first half.

After being intercepted for the second time midway through the third quarter and struggling with the hamstring he was replaced by Jacob Conover, the No. 4 quarterback on the depth chart.

The Sun Devils have been plagued by injuries from the jump with 11 players being unavailable for the third game of the season. That list included five offensive linemen, three of those starters. The situation got worse throughout the game. Not only did Bourguet depart with an injury, so did defensive end Clayton Smith, who went down late in the first quarter and did not return.

Dillingham said at least half a dozen players will have to go in for imaging on different injuries.

