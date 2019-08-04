With three injuries at the position, the Eagles on Sunday morning signed linebacker Asantay Brown, who was with the team last summer.

Kamu Grugier-Hill reportedly sprained his MCL on Saturday and Nigel Bradham (foot) and Paul Worrilow (knee) have also not been practicing. The Eagles were down to just five healthy linebackers before the move. (They released rookie Joey Alfieri the day before Grugier-Hill's injury.)

Scroll to continue with content Ad

To make room on the roster on Sunday, the Eagles released cornerback Alex Brown, whom they had claimed on July 26.

Asantay Brown was with the Eagles last training camp and spent a good portion of the 2018 season on the practice squad. He went undrafted last year out of Western Michigan. Brown is sort of a hybrid-type player at 6-0, 215 pounds. The Eagles list him as a linebacker, but he's sort of a tweener. He's listed just four pounds heavier than recently-signed safety Johnathan Cyprien.

In certain packages, Jim Schwartz has previously utilized Malcolm Jenkins as a linebacker. He now has a few players who could fit that mold if he wants to go that way this season.

For now, here are the Eagles' healthy linebackers: Zach Brown, Nathan Gerry, L.J. Fort, Alex Singleton, T.J. Edwards and Asantay Brown.

The Eagles will practice for the next three days and will play their first preseason game on Thursday night against the Titans at the Linc.

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Eagles

Story continues

With injuries at linebacker, Eagles bring back Asantay Brown originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia