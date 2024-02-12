Injuries to Kamari McGee and John Blackwell have sapped the Badgers' operating reserve

MADISON – Injuries to John Blackwell and Kamari McGee, reserve guards who fill different but critical goals for Wisconsin, are testing UW’s depth.

And so far the results haven’t been pretty.

McGee (toe) has missed UW’s last four games since going down in the second half of a 12-point victory over Indiana. He remains out indefinitely.

Blackwell, who suffered an apparent hip injury in the loss to Purdue, was limited to 11 minutes 6 seconds in the loss at Michigan and was held out of the loss at Rutgers. He has done little at practice since suffering the injury.

Although UW’s reserves contributed a combined 23 points and six rebounds in the 78-56 loss to Rutgers, guard Connor Essegian did the bulk of the work with 15 points and two rebounds.

“Nolan battled here and there,” UW coach Greg Gard said of freshman Nolan Winter, who had five points and two rebounds. “Other than that, not a whole lot.”

The disjoined bench play is one factor in a four-game losing streak that has dropped the Badgers (16-8, 8-5 Big Ten) from sole possession of first place into third-place tie with Northwestern (17-7, 8-5).

The Badgers are three games behind first-place Purdue (22-2, 11-2) and one-half game behind second-place Illinois (17-6, 8-4).

Through the first 20 games of the season, UW’s top five reserves (by minutes played) combined to average 18.2 points and 8.5 rebounds per game. They were hitting 37.2% from three-point range and 47.1% overall.

The numbers in the last four games – 12.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game – are solid. But the shooting numbers have cratered to 22.9% from three-point range (7 of 31) and 36.5% overall (19 of 52).

McGee’s absence has forced Gard to use Max Klesmit to spell Chucky Hepburn at point guard. That plan was scuttled against Rutgers when Klesmit picked up his second foul with 13:31 left in the first half.

“It’s huge,” Gard said of Klesmit getting into foul trouble. “You put an experienced guard on the bench for more than half of the first half… That is big when you’re light in the backcourt as it is. We can’t have him sitting on the bench.”

Gard kept Klesmit on the bench for the remainder of the half largely because Rutgers’ lead never reached double-digits and UW was within seven points until giving up a basket in the final 1.2 seconds.

“I felt as long as we were in that five-, seven-, eight-point range,” Gard said, “I was going to leave him (out) until the second half.”

Missing both McGee and Blackwell against Rutgers meant UW was missing two high-level defenders and two players capable of handling the ball against pressure and attacking in transition.

“We missed John,” Gard said. “Because in this type of a game you need a guy like John, a guy like Kamari that can counter some of the aggressiveness.

“And conversely, defensively, to help keep guys in front and put pressure back on them. But we don’t have them, so we’ve got to find a way to do it without.”

Next up for UW is a home game at 7 p.m. Tuesday against an Ohio State team got 24 points from guard Bruce Thornton in a 79-75 double-overtime victory over visiting Maryland on Saturday.

That snapped the Buckeyes’ losing streak at five games and left them 4-9 in the league and 14-10 overall.

Turnovers, shaky defense and poor three-point shooting have proved problematic at times during UW’s four-game losing streak.

For example, UW turned the ball over on its first three possessions at Rutgers and the Scarlet Knights turned 12 turnovers into 15 points en route to the victory. UW’s on-ball and help defense were shaky in the loss at Michigan.

Last, the Badgers in the four-game losing streak have hit just 23 of 90 three-pointers (25.6%).

The Badgers were shooting 41.1% from three-point range in league play before the four-game skid.

The starters have to be better and the reserves have to get back on track.

“It’s different when you’ve got guys out,” Essegian said. “But we just need to find more fire to play. I felt like we didn’t play with the energy we usually do.”

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Injuries to Kamari McGee, John Blackwell have affected UW's bench