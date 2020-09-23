Injuries drop 49ers in NFL Wire power rankings

Even a 31-13 blowout of the lowly Jets couldn’t help the 49ers climb up from the No. 18 spot in the NFL Wire power rankings. In fact, they suffered so many significant injuries in Week 2 that they dropped a spot to No. 19 after a three-score win.

This is probably where the 49ers are going to sit for awhile. They may climb a couple spots, but it’s hard to envision them getting back into the top 10 without putting together a few surprise performances. Defensive linemen Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas are out for the year. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo could miss at least one game with a high ankle sprain. Running backs Raheem Mostert and Tevin Coleman are both out at least one week with knee injuries. Not to mention tight end George Kittle is working through a knee sprain while wide receiver Deebo Samuel and cornerback Richard Sherman are already on short-term Injured Reserve.

It’s ugly to start the year for San Francisco, but things could swing the other way for them if a few things line up.

First, they have to see their injury situation improve. They can’t suffer any more key losses or setbacks.

Second, their slate of upcoming games is at the New York Giants (No. 25 in the rankings), home for the Eagles (No. 30) and home for the Dolphins (No. 26). Those are all winnable even with the 49ers’ injury issues. If they can get through that stretch with three wins and go into the middle portion of the season with a healthier roster, they could be in position to push their way back into the top half of the rankings with a couple wins against higher-ranked teams.

Unless they’re healthy though, it’s going to be very difficult to stay afloat above the top 20, especially in a division where the other three teams all sit in the top 10 after Week 2.