Injuries Dominate Sunday's Matchups

Week 2 has been quite the roller coaster. Sunday’s games had high scoring offenses, some surprise returns to fantasy relevance, and a boatload of injuries to big-time starters.

The New York Giants at the Chicago Bears had the distinction of having the lowest-scoring game of 13 to 17 as the Bears advanced to 2-0 and the Giants fell to 0-2. Broncos at Steelers, Vikings at Colts and Chiefs at Chargers were the only other games that did not have at least one team scoring 30 or more points.

Welcome back to the NFL TE Jordan Reed and RB Jerick McKinnon. The 49ers’ tight end, Reed, stepped in for the injured George Kittle and posted seven receptions for 50 yards and two touchdowns. It’s his first time back on the field since 2018 when he was often injured on the Washington Football Team. McKinnon, Reed’s teammate, is getting involved in the offense this year scoring a touchdown in each of his appearances. He has not seen the field since 2017 when he was Minnesota Viking and scored three touchdowns the whole season. With a host of injuries to the 49ers (and all around the NFL), this won’t be the last time we see Reed and McKinnon as well as some surprising fantasy stars over the next several weeks.

Cowboys Make a Comeback and Chargers Start Rookie QB

The Cowboys looked terrible to start the game, giving up a whopping four fumbles in the first quarter and losing possession on three of them. The Falcons took advantage of the turnovers with two touchdowns and two field goals gaining a 20 to zero lead heading into the second quarter. RB Ezekiel Elliott then rushed in a one-yard touchdown, but the Falcons answered back with a TD to WR Calvin Ridley, his second on the day. Each team exchanged field goals and the Falcons went into halftime leading 29 to 10.

Sound familiar?

It was almost surreal watching QB Dak Prescott put the entirety of the Cowboys’ offense onto his shoulders, scoring two touchdowns by himself in the third quarter. The Falcons pulled away slightly with a touchdown pass to WR Russell Gage and another field goal, but a victory was not meant to be. Prescott stepped up again with a touchdown pass to TE Dalton Schultz. After an odd two-point conversion attempt failed, Prescott mounted another drive and rushed in his third touchdown to bring the game within two points. A field goal by Greg “The Leg” Zuerlein snatched the victory away from the Falcons.

I think it's time start taking Prescott seriously and consider paying the man a decent contract. The win was also a welcome sigh of relief for new HC Mike McCarthy who was able to avoid answering some uncomfortable questions if Atlanta had continued to steamroll Dallas at home.

The Falcons at Cowboys game wasn’t the only nail-biting, field-goal-finish of the day. QB Tyrod Taylor was experiencing chest pain and shortness of breath during pregame warmups. Of all of the surprising gameday starts, this one takes the cake. After the coin toss, backup QB Justin Herbert was told he would be the starter for Week 2. Herbert was facing no easy task making his NFL debut against the reigning Super Bowl Champions, the Kansas City Chiefs.

Unlike the Falcons at the Cowboys matchup, the afternoon game in Los Angeles was a surprisingly low scoring affair given QB Patrick Mahomes’ penchant for gunslinging. In fact, it was Herbert who led the Chargers to a 14 to 6 lead into halftime after running in a touchdown in the first quarter and connecting later with WR Jalen Guyton.

The third quarter saw field goals exchanged between the two teams in an eerie foreshadowing, and Mahomes connected with WR Tyreek Hill for possibly one of his best touchdown passes yet. After another set of field goals by each team, the game went into overtime tied at 20 apiece.

The Chargers started off with the first possession of OT. WR Mike Williams nearly converted a fourth down but came up one yard short. The Chargers then elected to punt the ball, instead of trying for it on fourth and one. I am surprised HC Anthony Lynn made this call. It’s never a good idea to give the Super Bowl MVP the ball in overtime if you plan on trying to win the game.

In overtime rules, the Chiefs didn’t need to score a touchdown to win. Kicker Harrison Butker came up big, not once, not twice, but three times to finish the game. The first attempt, which was good, was negated by a false start penalty that tacked on an additional five yards to make it a 58-yard attempt. The second attempt, also good, didn’t count since the Chargers called a time out to ice the kicker. The third attempt was good again and officially ended the game. Butker was hoisted above his cheering Chiefs teammates with much fanfare.