Injuries to DeMarco Murray, Jordan Howard, Rob Kelley, Terrance West and more affecting Week 3 fantasy RB rankings

Injuries are piling up and making fantasy start 'em, sit 'em decisions tough -- and it's only going to get tougher. We've already provided the latest updates on quarterbacks (Sam Bradford), tight ends (Rob Gronkowski, Jimmy Graham, Jordan Reed, Tyler Eifert) and receivers (Jordy Nelson, Randall Cobb) who are banged up, so now it's time to focus on running backs like DeMarco Murray, Jordan Howard, Rob Kelley, and Terrance West.

Some look good for Week 3, others not so much. Either way, they're wreaking havoc on our RB rankings, as we don't know what to do with them or their handcuffs.

Here's the latest news as you start figuring out your lineup for Week 3.

Is DeMarco Murray playing in Week 3?

Murray did not practice on Wednesday due to hamstring tightness. He missed most of the second half of Tennessee's Week 2 game against Jacksonville, letting backup Derrick Henry handle the load. Henry ended up with a career-high 92 rushing yards. According to head coach Mike Mularkey, Murray's injury dates back to training camp and didn't happen on a single play in Tennessee's recent game.

More than likely, Murray will fall into a timeshare with Henry this week, with a lean toward Henry getting more snaps. Obviously, this boosts Henry's stock and hurts Murray. The Seahawks allowed Carlos Hyde to run for 124 yards in 15 carries, so this isn't a terrible matchup for either, but we have Henry ranked higher as a borderline RB2, while Murray is a flex back, at best.

Jordan Howard injury update

After rushing nine times for only seven yards in Week 2, Howard (shoulder) was seen with his arm in a sling, but on Wednesday, he was seen on the practice field in a limited role.

Besides his health, fantasy owners' biggest concern about Howard is his fantasy value with Tarik Cohen taking up so many reps. The Bears play against a strong Steelers defense this week, and we have Howard ranked as a RB2 in our Week 3 RB rankings, though if we don't hear some positive reports prior to kickoff, he could drop further.

Is Rob Kelley playing in Week 3?

Kelley was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday, so even though he's still listed as day to day with a rib cartilage issue, it's looking more likely that he'll play on Sunday night against the Raiders.

It's expected that Kelley will be active, but how much he plays is unclear. Samaje Perine, who ran 21 times for 67 yards in Kelley's absence in Week 2, would likely receive the bulk of the carries if Kelley is out. Chris Thompson will also continue to find some carries and handle the passing-back duties. Because this game is on Sunday night, you shouldn't plan on starting Kelley unless you have a backup from one of the two prime-time games.

Terrance West injury update

West did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday, citing a soft tissue injury in his thigh. Buck Allen has outsnapped West this year, but it appears this injury was the reason for it in Week 2. Currently, West is listed as day to day, and it's unclear whether he'll suit up when the Ravens travel to London to play the Jaguars in Week 3.

For now, West is still the No. 1 back on the depth chart, despite the success Allen has had these past two weeks.We rank Allen ahead of West for Week 3, though, since he's simply been more productive.Fantasy owners should continue to check up on West's status throughout the week.

Rex Burkhead injury news

Burkhead (ribs) hasn't practiced this week, which doesn't bode well for his chances of playing in Week 3 against the Texans.

If Burkhead is out, that raises the potential values of Mike Gillislee and James White. Dion Lewis would also see more playing time, but he wouldn't be worth a start in fantasy leagues.