Injuries continue to pile up for Chicago White Sox as 3B Yoán Moncada exits with left adductor strain

CLEVELAND — The Chicago White Sox are already without Luis Robert Jr. and Eloy Jiménez because of injuries.

They had to play most of Tuesday’s game against the Cleveland Guardians without third baseman Yoán Moncada, who exited with a left adductor strain.

The Sox said he’ll be reevaluated Wednesday.

“Like I always say, you won’t know exactly until tomorrow,” manager Pedro Grifol said after the 7-5 victory. “No. 1 is how he wakes up. And No. 2 is when he sees the docs. We’ll see when we get the scans in. He was in some pain out there, I feel for him. He was in severe pain.”

Running to first base after hitting a grounder to third in the second inning at Progressive Field, Moncada fell in pain before reaching the base. The training staff immediately checked on him.

Lenyn Sosa moved from second base to third in the bottom of the second inning while Nicky Lopez entered to play second and bat in Moncada’s spot in the lineup.

Before the game, manager Pedro Grifol said Moncada had been dealing with a “nagging hip, adductor type” issue, and that he “had it off and on a little bit.”

After the game, Grifol said, “I don’t know if it’s the same thing. I’ve got to talk to (head athletic trainer) James (Kruk) about that. I’m not really sure.”

Moncada is 11-for-39 (.282) with three doubles in 11 games this season. He was limited to 92 games in 2023 because of back-related issues.

Moncada has been slotted in the No. 2 spot in the team’s lineup. They have recently been playing without the No. 3 hitter Robert — who suffered a right hip flexor Friday at Kansas City and was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday — and the No. 4 hitter Jiménez — who suffered a left adductor strain during a March 31 game against the Detroit Tigers and went on the injured list Friday (retroactive to April 2).

“It sucks,” said outfielder Dominic Fletcher, who had the go-ahead hit — a two-run double — in the eighth inning Tuesday. “You hate to see guys go down, with Eloy and Robert as well, that’s a lot of good hitters who are missing. Guys have to step up and play hard.”

Jiménez is 2-for-11 (.182) in three games while Robert is 6-for-28 (.214) with two doubles, two home runs and four RBIs in seven games.

Moncada had addressed the impact of their injuries Sunday in Kansas City, saying through an interpreter, “All of us have our own responsibilities.”

“It’s not like because they are out there’s more responsibility on me,” Moncada said. “I know what I have to do. I think everybody else knows what they have to do in order to get this team going.”

And now the Sox could be facing another challenge.